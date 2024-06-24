Players pushed to the limit as conditions take a toll

Players slumped to the ground on Saturday when the fulltime whistle between Milton Ulladulla and St Georges Basin blew.
The two Shoalhaven Football Association's first-grade men's team had just contested a hard-fought 1-all draw on Saturday at Lighthouse Oval.
The well-contested match was played in challenging wet and windy conditions.
"Both sides really pushed hard and you could see all the players were completely spent when the final whistle blew," Milton Ulladulla coach Nick Palagyi said.
The back of the net, in such conditions, was always going to be hard to find.
Basin opened the scoring 27 minutes into through Jordan Reid and Milton responded quickly two minutes later via Brent Anderson, who combined with Broc Barbaric in the build-up to create the opportunity.
Neither side could kick the match-winner, but they did try.
"Both sides fashioned a handful of other opportunities throughout the match, and the Basin keeper, Bailey Brown, made a couple of great saves," Coach Palagyi said.
Coach Palagyi was not too disappointed about his team's fifth draw of the season.
"We didn't have our best day in football terms, but that's measured against some very high standards that we set for ourselves," he said.
"So if you take into consideration the conditions and a few other factors, it's no great surprise that we weren't able to control the match as much as we would have liked to.
"There was certainly no shortage of effort on display out there though, and any time you come away from a match where you know you weren't at your best, but where you still managed to pick up a point, you really can't complain."
Milton is now focusing on this Saturday's top-of-the-table encounter against Illaroo.
