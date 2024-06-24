Boccia players impress at inaugural Shoalhaven Shield

A show of talent from a group of sportspeople is how to describe the inaugural Shoalhaven Shield.
The athletes brought the sport of boccia to the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday [June 22] and the inaugural shield event proved to be a great success.
The event was hosted by the South Coast Stingrays Boccia Club and many eye-catching efforts were recorded on the day.
The winners were:
BC2 Gold - Scott Elsworth and Silver - Corena Harrison
BC5 Gold - Philip Bates and Silver - Matthew Van Hoek and
Open Gold - Kennedy Shipp Silver - Ben Fairlie and Bronze Reuben Jurd Hunter.
Kennedy Shipp also won the Bodhi Boele Award for being the most supportive player.
Of the 15 players who competed, the youngest was 12-years-of-age and the oldest was 74-years-of-age.
Eight players were members of the South Coast Stingrays and for four of the Stingray players, it was their first competition.
State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler attended the competition.
She said it was a "significant event."
"I commend the South Coast Stingrays Boccia Club for their efforts to increase the profile of boccia and provide more opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in this wonderful sport," she said.
"Boccia is one of the world's fastest growing and most inclusive Paralympic sports, fostering community inclusivity and removing barriers to participation. It encourages and supports athletes, carers, family members and support workers alike."
Deputy Mayor of Shoalhaven City Councillor Matthew Norris also attended the event.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/groups/697748831728446 to learn more about the South Coast Stingrays Boccia Club.
