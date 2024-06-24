Old fashioned "half time spray" gets the Bulldogs barking

The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs players picked up their efforts against the Jamberoo Superoos on Saturday [June 22] with the words still ringing in their ears from old-fashioned halftime "spray".
The Bulldogs ended up winning Saturday's Group Seven Rugby League match 38-12 at Kevin Walsh Oval, but it sounds like the Bulldogs' first-half effort was not up to scratch.
Bulldogs' captain Blake Mackey said the "spray" at halftime from coach Andy Lynch was just what the team needed.
"A spray like that is just not in Andy's nature," Mackey said to suggest how disappointed the normally mild-mannered coach felt about the team's first-half effort.
Mackey said the Bulldogs were only up by a few points at the break and just needed to play better or they faced a third loss in a row.
"It was a big step forward for us," Mackey said about the vital win.
The Bulldogs' on-field leader mentioned centre Dylan Carriage, hooker Luke Millard and Kieran Roughley as key players in the victory.
Roughley, as normal, got the team on the front foot with his strong charges, Millard produced a non-stop effort and played the full 80 minutes at hooker, while Carriage was dangerous out in the centres.
The Bulldogs are now preparing to play Warilla Lake South Gorillas at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval this Saturday June 29.
"They [Warilla] are a good side and were one of our toughest opponents when we played them in the first round," the captain said.
Meanwhile, it was a good weekend in general for the Bulldogs with wins in six grades and one forfeit.
On Saturday the Bulldogs had four wins at Kevin Walsh Oval at Jamberoo, while on Sunday the Open Women's Tackle and Ladies League Tag Division Two went up to Warilla to play and came home with the points.
Mackay said with such results the spirit at the club was strong.
Scores
First grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 38 (K. Farmilo 2, L. Conlon, D. Carriage, J. Millard, B. Halls, T. Wooden tries B. Halls 5 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 12 (J. Xuereb, N. Gallastegui tries J. Xuereb 2 goals).
Reserve grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 16 (J. Little, C. Franchi, A. Hatch tries H. Galea 2 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 12 (N. Guyatt, J. McKinnon tries N. Guyatt goal, L. Carey goal).
Under 18s
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 16 (T. Nelson 2, M. Burns tries K. Lynch 2 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 14 (R. Plekan, B. Hockey, E. Lacey tries H. Gudgeon goal).
Open Womens Tackle
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 26 (A. Breust, T. Roberts, O. Patterson, C. Hatch, E. France tries A. Fawcett 3 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 8 (C. Olds, T. Davis tries).
Ladies League Tag Division 1
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 30 (E. Murray 2, E. Stewart, B. Anderson, C. Hatch, O. Patterson tries E. Murray 3 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 4 (L. Garratt try.
Ladies League Tag Division 2
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 30 (T. Collins 2, C. Seagrave, A. Montgomery, L. Collis, A. Fawcett tries A. Fawcett 3 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 0.
