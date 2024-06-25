Award pleases the Lions Preloved Bookshop volunteers

Members of the Ulladulla based Lions Preloved Bookshop are beaming with pride following yet another achievement.
Members were awarded a Helen Keller/Lions Hearing Dogs award for their contributions to the community.
The announcement of the award was made at the recent Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's Changeover event.
Margaret Reeves and Jayne Langdon were presented with Life Membership awards for their long service to the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club at the same event.
Several members of the Lions Preloved Bookshop, many years ago, were involved with the training of Mystro a Lions Hearing Dog.
Mystro was given to local resident Irene Smith when Gill Rolfe was President of the Lions Club of Ulladulla Milton.
Mrs Rolf and Margaret Reeves now volunteer at the bookshop and were pleased to learn that the donated funds as part of the award and plaque would go towards the Lions Hearing Dog project which is in South Australia.
Mystro was a perfect example of a Lions Hearing Dog and served Irene for many years, helping her with her confidence and ability to move about without full hearing.
Both Mystro and Irene have now passed but are remembered fondly by members of the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club.
The dogs, as part of the Lions Hearing Dog Project, are chosen from the local pound to be trained not to bark and to work with those who are profoundly deaf.
Mrs Reeves said the award was wonderful and the bookshop volunteers were encouraged and excited by it.
"We could not have won a higher award," she said.
She added the award captured what the bookshop was all about - which was raising money to support people with a disability
Meanwhile, the Lions Preloved Bookshop is happy to receive good quality used books but not magazines, technical books or videos.
The shop has been operating in the Bellbrook Arcade in Ulladulla for 10 years and has raised a great deal of funds which are used by the Lions Community Foundation in the building of Jindelara Cottage in Ulladulla and will be used to finance the new building which will soon be built nearby to help with handicapped people.
The Lions Preloved Bookshop is open 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 12pm on Saturday.
Please do not leave books outside when the shop is closed.
