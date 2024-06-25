Preparations are underway for Ulladulla's Middle East Day Ceremony

Preparations are well underway for the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch's 2024 Middle East Day Ceremony.
The service will be held on Thursday, July 11 and people can gather from 10.30am for an 11am start.
The event will be held at the National Servicemen's Memorial at Crescent Street, Ulladulla.
Dress is casual [with full-size medals] and refreshments will be served afterwards at the nearby Kendall Cottage.
All members of the community are invited to attend and pay their respects.
The July 11 event, like last year's inaugural service, aims to honour all military and peacekeepers who served in the Middle East Area of Operations from 1990 [Desert Storm One] through to 2021 when the then Minister for Defence confirmed all Australian Defence Force personnel had departed Afghanistan.
President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch, Sean Phillips, said last year's event was well received and he wants to build upon this success.
"We want the young people to come in and we want to say to them 'you are welcome here' [within the sub-branch]," he said.
Mr Phillips was in Afghanistan in 2008 with RTF4 [Reconstruction Taskforce Four] as a plant operator - he did six months "on country".
