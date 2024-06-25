Dockers continue to climb up the premiership ladder

THE Ulladulla Dockers are climbing up the ladder strongly thanks to two victories in a row.
In Saturday's [June 22] South Coast AFL reserve grade match against Kiama Power at Bonaira Oval, the Dockers recorded a 11.14.80 to 6.7.43 win.
The Dockers, the week before, notched up a close 9.11.65 to 9.4.58 victory over the Bomaderry Tigers.
Mitchell Donohue led the way in the goal kicking department for the Dockers against the Power with three majors, while Mitchell Hancock and Jack West got doubles.
Harrison Donohue, Tylar Creech, Adam Clough and Brayden Atkins also kicked goals for the Dockers against the Power.
Taj Treweek, Jack West, Harrison Donohue, Jared Smith, Samuel England and Mcausland Tebbutt were named best on ground for the Dockers.
The Dockers have now won four matches and lost four matches this season.
The Ulladulla-based team with 16 points is in seventh place on the competition table.
Next up for the Dockers is the Shellharbour City Suns this Saturday June 29 at the Ulladulla Sports Park.
The Suns are sitting on the bottom of the ladder and have not won any matches this season.
