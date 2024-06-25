Willinga Park announces another exciting move

Willinga Park's management has just moved a move towards becoming a major conference facility for businesses and corporations.
The Bawley Point venue has set a benchmark in the equestrian world and is now opening up more of its world-class facilities - all located in stunning natural surroundings
However, it is not just the equestrian offerings that will make Willinga Park a standout venue - it is also a premier destination for conferences, events and weddings.
"We are thrilled to unveil Willinga Park to our non-equine companions and present the extraordinary facilities that we have to offer," Marketing and Sales Manager Nadine Young said.
At the heart of the conference centre lies the breathtaking 350 square metre conference hall, which is bathed in natural light.
The area comes equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a 10 metre x 3.5 metre LED screen and wireless presentation capabilities.
With flexible layouts and floor-to-ceiling views, the conference hall caters to events of all scales, from intimate meetings to gala dinners and expos.
The "sophisticated boardroom", with 'plug and play' technology for seamless presentations, and the elegant Stables Restaurant offers additional spaces for productive meetings and bespoke dining experiences.
"The Pavilions provide luxurious self-contained accommodations with north-facing views, ensuring delegates feel re-energised and inspired," Willinga Park management said in a statement.
Beyond meetings, Willinga Park offers a fusion of art and nature, with over 10 acres of botanical gardens and 36 art sculptures waiting to be explored.
Guests can also enjoy outdoor activities such as mountain biking, hiking, and swimming, or venture to nearby sandy beaches and national parks for a taste of coastal adventure.
"As part of our commitment to sustainability, Willinga Park boasts one of Australia's largest private solar panel micro-grids, a Tesla battery storage system, a state-of-the-art water recycling system, and worm farms which turns its organic waste to rich fertiliser," the park's statement said.
"Our dedication to environmental stewardship ensures that events at Willinga Park not only inspire innovation but also nurture the world around us."
Visit willingapark.com.au for more details.
"Willinga Park's blend of natural beauty, cutting-edge facilities, and commitment to excellence ensures every event is unique and memorable," Willinga Park management said in a statement.
"Our experienced team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, tailored to meet the specific needs of each event.
"Whether you are planning a corporate conference, a memorable celebration or wedding, Willinga Park promises an unparalleled experience."
For more information about hosting your next conference, event or wedding, please contact: Nadine Young Marketing and Sales Manager Willinga Park. Phone: 02 4405 5666. Email: conferences@willinga.com.au
