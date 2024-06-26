Club in focus: Red Cross gets a new volunteer - more are welcomed

The Milton Ulladulla and Districts Branch of the Australian Red Cross are pleased to welcome Cheryl May to the organisation.
The above photo shows members who have been with the branch for some years - Gill Rolfe has been in the branch for 28 years, Pam Maurer for 29 years, Dave Bartlett for 28 years and Cheryl May is the group's newest member.
The local branch will have been operating for 36 years in August and
Australian Red Cross will celebrate 110 years in operation this year.
It was on August 13 1914, nine days after the outbreak of the
First World War, Lady Helen Munro-Ferguson, the wife of the
Governor-General formed a branch of the British Red Cross at Government House Melbourne.
Very quickly Red Cross became the premier wartime voluntary charity, especially appealing to women across the nation. Twenty-five years later, during World War 11 Australian Red Cross was the largest charitable organisation in Australia, both in the terms of the scale of its operations and in the support it received from the Australian people.
Over the years, the Australian Red Cross has always been there during Australian disasters such as floods or bushfires or even during COVID-19 through telephone calls or wellness checks.
The local branch is mainly concerned with fundraising to help the different programs of Red Cross although members are also active in Emergency Services in the area.
Many thanks to those who support the branch with donations or through knitting Trauma Teddies.
For more information please contact President Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.