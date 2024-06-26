Ulladulla High athletes impress at cross country championships

Athletes from Ulladulla High School ran impressively well at the recent South Coast Cross Country championships at Willandra, Tapitallee.
Some 1200 secondary and primary-aged students took part in the event held on the challenging Willandra course.
Ulladulla High with 101 points proved to me the best-performing high school at the event, while Nowra High with 71 points came in a commendable second.
Ulladulla High School's Annabelle Healey [third], Audrey Sakora [second], Cheyenne Murray [first], Elle Colusso [first], Jessica Kann [first], Paige Murray [third] and Tayla Murray [first] did well in their respective divisions.
The event was coordinated by the NSW South Coast School Sports Association.
The association congratulated the event conveners Matt Batley and Russell Vale [primary] and Anna-Lisa Reeves [secondary] for their efforts as the event was a great success.
A note of appreciation was made to Rod and Jan Gibb and their Willandra team.
The association thanked all the volunteer teachers and their principals for allowing them out of school to help run the event with special mention going to the association's volunteers and retirees for their assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.