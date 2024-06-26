Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Panthers ready to make a statement against fierce rival

By Damian McGill
Updated June 27 2024 - 10:41am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antonio Lavalle [above playing against Culburra] will be looking to lead Milton Ulladulla to victory on Saturday.
Antonio Lavalle [above playing against Culburra] will be looking to lead Milton Ulladulla to victory on Saturday.

You sense that the Milton Ulladulla and Illaroo players are ready to produce the match of the season on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.