Award presented to a passionate and dedicated environmentalist

Words like "passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to environmental conservation" explain why Flo Brown recently won an award.
The Year 12 Ulladulla High School student was awarded the prestigious EEC Future Leaders Environment Award 2024.
She is known for her "exceptional efforts and unwavering determination to make a positive impact on our planet".
Principal of Bournda Environmental Education School, Doug Reckford, came to Ulladulla High to present Flo with this "esteemed award" during the school's recent Excellence Assembly.
Mr Reckford said Flo's nomination and long-term efforts to have a positive impact on the environment around her meant the Year 12 student was a worthy winner.
"Flo showed just what we are looking for in an applicant and she is an outstanding young person," he said.
The Bournda Environmental Education School principal said Flo's impressive botanical knowledge stood out.
"She [Flo's teacher who helped with the nomination] was astonished by Flo's knowledge," he said.
By attending the assembly and presenting the award Mr Reckford said he got to show others students that environmental awards can also sit alongside sport and academic awards.
Mr Reckford said Ulladulla High and the local community, in general, have a long tradition of making strong contributions to the surrounding environment.
Flo follows in the footsteps of a host of other environmental leaders from Ulladulla High who have paved the way before her, including Morrison Lee in 2014, Brooke Kalocsay in 2015, Ava Del Tufo and Darcy Forrester-Sach in 2017, Takesa Frank in 2019, Jade Mudge in 2020, and Ashton Johnson in 2022.
"Ulladulla High School has been a breeding ground for outstanding student environmentalists, and Flo's achievement not only adds to this legacy but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of students passionate about safeguarding our planet," Relieving Principal Glen Kingsley said in a recent newsletter.
"On behalf of the entire Ulladulla High School community, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Flo.
"Her passion, leadership, and dedication have not only earned her this well-deserved recognition but have also inspired countless others to embrace environmental consciousness and take action towards a greener tomorrow."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.