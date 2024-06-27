Quality field tees off at Mollymook

A field of 58 Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members played a stableford event this week [Wednesday, June 26] producing some strong efforts.
The winner of the day was David Adams with a score of 21 points, while second place went to Roy Bender who scored 20 points.
Third place went to Don Crotty in a count-back from fourth placed Ron Hoffman, both with 19 points.
Nearest the pins were awarded to John Payne on the third, Ken Venables on the sixth , and Keith Potts on the ninth, and balls were given out to 15 points on a count-back.
The wildcard was won by Leonard Astill so reverts back to two balls next Wednesday, July 3 when golfers will play a single stableford event for the July Monthly Medal.
