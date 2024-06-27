Claims and counterclaims made about funding for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass

Claims and counterclaims about funding for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass are surfacing.
Liberal candidate for Gilmore Andrew Constance sparked the latest debate when he claimed the region "was facing an unmitigated disaster for delivering vital road upgrades".
He added that "substandard funding allocations" had put projects like the Milton Ulladulla Bypass at risk.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and State Member for the South Coast Liza Butler said Mr Constance's claims were wrong.
Mr Constance explained why he was concerned about the bypass funding.
"I can reveal that under the Albanese Government's own National Partnership Agreement on Land Transport Infrastructure - October Budget 2022-23 Schedule, that the Milton Ulladulla bypass funding forecast for 24/25 was $231.84 million," he said.
"We have now learnt that Labor has only allocated $7.7 million for the next financial year.
"This isn't even one percent of the total capital outlay for this vital project and the people let down the most are the community of Milton Ulladulla."
He added there should be graders and construction workers everywhere on this project right now.
"Instead there is $225 million missing without explanation from the Federal Member for Gilmore," he said
Mrs Phillips said Mr Constance's claims were "wildly inaccurate" and another attempt at "fudging the figures in an attempt to pull the wool over the community's eyes".
"The Albanese Government has already committed $752 million for the Milton Ulladulla Bypass because we know how important this project is to our community and region," Mrs Phillips said.
"This is a critical project for our community and one that the Australian and NSW Labor Governments are working together to deliver. "
Mrs Phillips said the NSW State Government, through Transport for NSW, was delivering the project and it was in the planning phase.
"The State Government will, where necessary, draw down on federal funding to progress the Milton Ulladulla Bypass," she explained.
"Just looking at one financial year as indicative of the lifetime of a project's funding is very disingenuous.
"The Australian Government is contributing $752 million and the NSW Government is investing $188 million into this important project.
"As a former Transport Minister and Treasurer, Mr Constance is well aware that major projects are not funded in one financial year, and it's unfortunate that he is choosing to mislead the community in this way."
Ms Butler said Mr Constance was playing politics.
"Mr Constance had 12 years [as a member of the former state government] to build the bypass and only now he's trying to win an election is he demanding Labor build it after just 13 months in government," Ms Butler said.
"No construction start date was ever locked in and there was an understanding that before it could be locked in, extensive planning would need to be undertaken."
Mrs Butler went on to explain what the NSW Government had achieved when it came to such projects.
"In just 14 months the NSW Labor Government has progressed planning of the bypass, which is being jointly funded with the Albanese Labor Government," she said.
"Transport for NSW is continuing to work on the concept design and environmental assessment work is also being undertaken and this is important work that must be done before any construction can begin."
Ms Butler said the Milton Ulladulla bypass was just one of many projects being progressed to improve the Princes Highway corridor.
"The NSW Labor Government has also ensured construction has begun on the Jervis Bay Flyover. We are also working on the Jervis Bay Road to Hawken Road upgrade and have started planning for a Nowra bypass," she said
"Actions speak louder than words and the public can see right through Andrew Constance's pre-election sniping and slogans."
The Australian and NSW governments have committed $940 million to the planning and construction of the Milton Ulladulla bypass.
Together, the Australian and NSW governments are investing more than $1.1 billion over the next four years in the Princes Highway Corridor which involves progressing projects including: Jervis Bay Road and Princes Highway intersection upgrade, Milton Ulladulla Bypass ad Jervis Bay Road to Hawken Road upgrade
Some $7.7 million has been allocated in the 2024-25 financial year for Transport for NSW to continue planning for the bypass.
"Transport for NSW will continue to progress the concept design and a comprehensive environmental assessment," Ms Butler said.
"This work will be carried out simultaneously to ensure the economic, environmental, and social impacts of the complex bypass project are reflected in the design.
The state member asked people to be patient.
"We know these additional investigations will add time to the project's development phase," she said.
"However, it is important we take the time now to fully understand the population and movement of the greater gliders and build appropriate measures into the concept design to reduce impacts.
"The project team will continue to keep the community updated as work progresses on the Milton Ulladulla bypass."
