Festival ready to unite the South Coast's writers with readers

More than 40 award-winning and debut authors, poets, academics and journalists are taking part in 22 sessions during the South Coast Readers and Writers Festival.
Held over the weekend of July 13 and 14, the festival has a big, bold program that covers everything from the literary classics to the pressing issues of current affairs.
Festival sessions tackle war writing, the music industry, ecology, the business of publishing, the craft of writing, family drama, crime, fairytales and Greek mythology.
They range over genres from poetry to literary fiction, suspense, biography, memoir, historical fiction and First Nations writing.
"Returning for its third year in 2024, the South Coast Readers and Writers Festival promises a weekend filled with captivating stories, thought-provoking discussions, and inspiring conversations," said festival director Dr Sarah Nicholson.
The South Coast boasts a trove of hidden talent and this year's festival lineup is 60 per cent local.
Ms Nicholson is excited for the festival to showcase the region's literary creativity.
"The festival has locals debuting new books such as Kell Woods, Emma Darragh and Mitch Jennings, as well as established award-winning writers returning to discuss their latest work including Catherine McKinnon, Kirli Saunders and Helena Fox," she said.
"Come along and discover some of the local literary talent that is hiding on the coast!"
Ms Nicholson said the festival was a community event.
"We have renamed ourselves as the South Coast Readers and Writers Festival so that it is clear to the many readers in our community that this festival is for them," she said.
"This isn't a festival only for writers; it is a festival with writers that is designed for their readers.
"It's a place for readers to hear more from writers, to learn about and find new books, and to learn more about the process behind their creation.
"All readers should feel very welcome to join us for a lovely weekend of insightful conversation," Ms Nicholson said.
The festival has moved to the Thirroul District Community Centre beside a public transport hub with easy access to Thirroul's cafés.
Festival books are being sold onsite, and there will be two free young readers and writers sessions in the Thirroul Library.
The full festival program and tickets are available here.
