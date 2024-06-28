Bulldogs ready for a big day of footy celebrations and victories

It's only fitting that the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs women's rugby league teams take centre stage tomorrow [Saturday June 27].
Tomorrow is Women's Appreciation Round and the Bulldogs, at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval, will host a huge day of Group Seven Rugby League action with seven matches set to be played.
All six grades are versing the Warilla Gorillas, except for the under 18 tackle girls who are playing Camden.
A quick look at the various competition ladders and you see just how dominant the Bulldogs women's team have been so far this season.
The Bulldogs Ladies League Tag Division One side is riding high on top of the ladder with 18 points and Jamberoo with 14 points in next best.
In Ladies League Tag Division Two, the Bulldogs are also on top of the ladder with 16 points, but Berry Shoalhaven Heads, also with 16 points, is just waiting for a chance to take number one spot
The strong Bulldogs Open Women's tackle team has only played three matches this season, but with six competition points they are setting the pace on top of the ladder.
Off the field, the Bulldogs will no doubt mark and show appreciation to all its female volunteers, supporters, family members and players.
Keeping the celebrations going, the day is an important one for Dylan Carriage, Tom Woodward and Liam Conlon.
The trio are playing their 100th game for the Bulldogs and will be presented with milestone jerseys to mark the occasion.
Gates open 8.15am - so come along and make a day of it.
