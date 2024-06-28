Club in focus: Camera club members take on the silhouette image challenge

The June theme for the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's [MUDCC] print competition was 'silhouette'.
The club, as usual, also had an open category section.
Print 'silhouette' and 'open' entries were displayed at the club's recent meeting judging by Darren Steadman.
Darren is an experienced photographer and judge who also provides a great service to artists and photographers in our local community through his business Milton Framing
The Images of the Month were:
The "Theme Photo of the Month" was awarded to Penny Martel, with her photo titled 'Tree with a Front Row Seat'.
The winner of the "Open Photo of the Month" was Fiona Huddleston with her photo titled 'The Slow Road Home'.
In addition to MUDCC's Facebook presence, the Club now has a new website: https://miltonulladulla.myphotoclub.com.au.
The club's events schedule, competitions, rules, procedures and image entry portal are included on the site.
Non-members have access to the competition schedule and basic information on how to join or get in contact with the club.
The next club competition theme is 'Colour Juxtaposition'.
Club members are required to submit print entries for judging at the July 22 at the club meeting.
Colour Juxtaposition is a technique in photography which, in essence, is to place contrasting elements in the same frame in order to tell the viewer a story.
Colours that are opposite from one another on the colour wheel like blue and yellow, red and green, or orange and purple, for example, will juxtapose - that is, they will stand out from one another, some in a pleasing way, some in a conflicting way.
The camera club has a broad range of membership covering novice photographers, skilled snappers and even some professionals. Our skilled members and external professionals regularly hold 'learning' evenings to share expertise and knowledge.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month [6.30pm] with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
The club's meetings are held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome. Website: https://miltonulladulla.myphotoclub.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.