Transport for NSW makes a call on highway and South Street intersection

Traffic signals will not be installed at Ulladulla's Princes Highway and South Street intersection.
Transport for NSW, in response to community and stakeholder feedback, will change the intersection by restricting movements to right-turning vehicles - this will result in no right turns at the intersection.
Site investigations, including monitoring of vehicle and pedestrian movements, were carried out between August and October 2023.
Options to improve the intersection's safety included traffic signals, a roundabout or restricting right turn movements.
The community provided mixed feedback on the types of treatments that could be installed at the intersection.
Transport for NSW heard concerns about the potential impact to street parking and traffic flow on the Princes Highway if traffic signals were to be installed.
What will the restriction of right turns mean for you?
Transport is also investigating options to improve pedestrian safety on the Princes Highway near Wason Street.
The community will be kept informed of both projects as planning progresses.
