Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW makes a call on highway and South Street intersection

By Staff Reporter
Updated June 28 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport for NSW makes a call on highway and South Street intersection
Transport for NSW makes a call on highway and South Street intersection

Traffic signals will not be installed at Ulladulla's Princes Highway and South Street intersection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.