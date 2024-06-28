What does a career as a business consultant look like?

This is branded content.
Whether you've considered changing careers with postgraduate studies, have wanted to delve into the corporate field since high school or just want to add a new skill to your resume, you might be wondering what a career looks like as a business consultant.
From the study pathway required to what to expect on the job, here's a fast yet comprehensive guide to the career and whether it's right for you. After all, it's never a bad thing to turn a new leaf and try something new.
Making use of knowledge of the business landscape, a business consultant will put together a plan to improve a business model. You'd be playing a dependable role for businesses that aren't sure of their direction.
You might be working for a consulting company, internally in an organisation, or as a freelancer on the side of your full-time job. It's a flexible career option, but what is part of the job? Let's look at what you could expect on the daily.
According to this article by Deloitte, soft skills are essential to business success.
Supporting companies with your deductive reasoning and problem-solving skills, what soft and hard skills are needed to succeed in this role? See if you can tick some off.
It doesn't matter if you're new to the field or have years of work experience under your belt, it's good to know how to improve on business consultant skills.
Whether it's enrolling in a short online course or on-the-job learning, you always want to be a go-getter.
Stay up to date with industry trends within the consulting area-such as joining a LinkedIn group-subscribing to a publication or finding a professional workshop near you.
Business consultants are the ones people turn to for support within the company, which requires some top-notch problem-solving skills.
To sharpen these skills, engage in real-time case studies in your area-for example, help out a small business wanting a new way to market its brand-or take part in business simulations for daily business or operational issues.
Do you enjoy strategy games? It's one of many ways to exercise your problem-solving skill set.
Improve by seeking feedback from industry professionals who have lived in the real business world.
Ask your peers for insight or constructive criticism to guide you along your personal development journey. Offer customer satisfaction surveys after completing a project or ask your recent mentor.
Who knows, you might be surprised at what you learn about yourself in the process.
Already have the education or work experience necessary to start applying for jobs as a business consultant?
Here's how you can highlight these skills for potential employers:
Show your skills, don't just tell them in a resume. Illustrate them with real examples. Instead of saying you succeeded in creating a business strategy, give an employee a physical portfolio or a digital copy of how you got the job done. Never be afraid to show creativity.
Match your current skills to the job description. What is your hiring manager looking for?
Be mindful of behavioural interviews. Respond to business consultant job questions with authentic examples from your past jobs. For example, give an example of how you delivered a project that cut costs and led to savings of over 30% for a client.
A Bachelor of Business gives you a broad scope of business skills, but you can do so much more than the accounting or finance side of business.
If you already have an existing degree and don't want to spend three years studying a new major, consider graduate studies in the field of business.
A Master of Business Administration and other business consulting courses online are excellent study pathways. Never be afraid to pursue a new or existing passion.
