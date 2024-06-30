Club in focus: Mollymook VIEW Club continues to support charitable organisation

The Mollymook VIEW Club members recently enjoyed a delicious lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity.
The main guest speaker Trish,a club member, who spoke of the wonderful adventures she has had while travelling throughout her life. Her most recent travels were in Japan where she toured gardens and magnificent scenery.
The second speaker, Elizabeth, who is also a club member, outlined her early life in, what was then, Rhodesia and her subsequent move to Australia.
A range of activities are planned in the near future for club members, including on Friday July 12 for lunch at the Harbourside Asia restaurant in Wason Street, Ulladulla at 12pm. Please see Pattie for details.
The club's 43rd birthday lunch will be held at the club meeting on Monday August 12.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information, please contact President Sue McMahon 0409 113 424.
The Mollymook VIEW Club supports The Smith Family.
The Smith Family is committed to safe-guarding children and young people from abuse and neglect as we work with their families and communities. The group acts in the best interests of children.
Next month's meeting is on MondayJ July 8 and will commence at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen by midday Thursday July 4 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
