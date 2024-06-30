Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Club in focus: Mollymook VIEW Club continues to support charitable organisation

Updated July 1 2024 - 9:07am, first published 7:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left Julie thanking Trish and Elizabeth. Picture supplied
From left Julie thanking Trish and Elizabeth. Picture supplied

The Mollymook VIEW Club members recently enjoyed a delicious lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of the Smith Family charity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.