Shoalhaven Eisteddfod concludes with crowd pleasing showcase concert

The 2024 Shoalhaven Eisteddfod season concluded recently with a "delightful" showcase concert at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
The concert featured some of the finalists in this year's competition and covered performances from vocal, dance speech and drama, and Instrumental sections.
Special awards were presented at the concert and included the Bendigo Bank Schools Encouragement Award, awarded to Illaroo Road Public School, North Nowra, for demonstrating enthusiastic participation in the eisteddfod.
Other major awards presented were the Gilmore Award, awarded to Cherie Cowie, Principal, KC Dance Company, Shoalhaven Dance Star of the Year, to Isabelle Fielding, and Albert Au, who was winner of the Rotary Club of Nowra Lindsay Fowler Scholarship this year.
