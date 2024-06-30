Orchid show to be full of colour and beauty

The Milton Ulladulla Orchid Society will give people the chance to put some colour into their lives.
The society is hosting its winter show downstairs in the Ulladulla Civic Centre this Saturday, July 6 from 9am to 4pm and this Sunday, July 7 from 9am to 2pm.
Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the beautiful display of locally grown orchids.
On both days there will be orchids for sale, as well as pretty posies .
A lucky door prize on both days and a raffle for beautiful flowering orchids for the lucky winners.
Throughout the day there will be a potting display, and club members will be available to help with any orchid-growing problems.
A visual orchid display will be shown to help identify orchids. There is a cafe on the premises - offering food and drinks.
Entry is $2 per person and children get in for free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.