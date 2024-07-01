Ulladulla Sea Pool might be renamed to remember Margie Sheedy

The Ulladulla Sea Pool might soon be renamed in honour of a dedicated community volunteer who visited the pool almost every day.
Shoalhaven Council is looking for ways to recognise and honour the fundraising and community work of Ulladulla icon Margie Sheedy.
Mrs Sheedy passed away earlier this year on March 3, shortly after receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia [OAM] in the General Division for service to the community of the Shoalhaven region.
And now Shoalhaven Council is looking for a fitting way to recognise Mrs Sheedy's contribution to the Ulladulla community.
In a mayoral minute to the Shoalhaven Council meeting on June 24, Amanda Findley called for community consultation on renaming the swimming spot the Margie Sheedy Sea Pool.
She said if the community did not support renaming the pool, council should install a plaque or a bench seat at the pool in honour of Mrs Sheedy.
Cr Findley said renaming the pool would help formalise an approach already adopted by many locals.
"Margie was a fierce supporter of the Ulladulla Sea Pool and played pivotal role in advocacy when council once considered closing this asset," she said.
"Margie would be seen daily at the sea pool and will be fondly remembered by many other swimmers if this was their only point of contact with her.
"She frequented the pool so much, colloquially the pool is known to many locals as Margie's Sea Pool," Cr Findley said.
But Mrs Sheedy's community commitment did not end at the pool.
"Margie was a much loved, vibrant and colourful member of the Milton Ulladulla community, and great friend to many people," Cr Findley said.
"She spent her lifetime dedicated to fundraising and bringing a smile and absolute joy to so many."
Cr Findley said the Shoalhaven had "very few recreational assets named after inspirational women, and Marg was definitely one".
She pointed out while community consultation about the renaming was going ahead, "the consultation does not mean the pool will automatically be renamed".
