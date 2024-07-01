Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Sea Pool might be renamed to remember Margie Sheedy

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 1 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ulladulla Sea Pool might soon be renamed in honour of a dedicated community volunteer who visited the pool almost every day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.