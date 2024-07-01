Life membership awards special for two friends

Margaret Reeves and Jayne Langdon thought about each other at the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club's recent changeover dinner.
Jayne hoped that Margaret would get a life membership award at the function and Margaret wished the same thing for Jayne.
Then much to their surprise both received life membership awards.
"I thought 'what I am getting the award for'," Jayne said about coming to grips with being made a life member of the club.
She is happy and grateful about getting the award.
Margaret, likewise, did not expect to receive such a special award.
"I was itching for Jayne to be nominated because of all the work she does," Margaret said.
Janye, in turn, thought Margaret should have won the award last year.
"We both got our awards together which was special," Margaret said.
Both would like to thank the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club for bestowing the honour on them.
Not only are they Lions Club members but Jayne and Margaret are good friends.
Margaret has been a member of the club for 24 years and before that was a "Lions Lady" for 18 years in Dubbo when her husband Colin was alive.
She had worked alongside Colin in the Dubbo area with markets and other activities.
"When he passed the Lions kept me up and going - it was just like they were part of my family. They still included me in anything that was going on," Margaret said about why the Lions Club is so special to her.
"They [the Lions Club] held me together."
When Margaret became a "full member" she wore Colin's badge at her induction ceremony.
Margaret's connection with the group continued when she moved to the Shoalhaven and she joined the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club some 24 years ago.
"I just hooked in and continued on helping where I could," Margaret said about her involvement with the club.
She worked in the doughnut van, the steak van, the cool van and helped with the merry-go-round over the years
Margaret now volunteers in the Lions Preloved Bookshop and is the group's treasurer.
Jayne has been a member for 16-years - she went to club dinner after her Australian Citizen Naturalisation ceremony which was also hosted by the Ulladulla Milton Lions Club.
"It just happened and I have enjoyed my time with the club," Jayne said about being a member of the group.
Jayne now enjoys volunteering in the Lions Preloved Bookshop and previously with her husband Geoff used to run the steak/food van and helped put up the annual Christmas decorations around town.
