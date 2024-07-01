Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Panthers pounce in the battle of the football heavyweights

By Damian McGill
Updated July 2 2024 - 7:52am, first published July 1 2024 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton's Broc Barbaric [right] and Illaroo's Lachlan Thevenin enjoy a nice battle.
Milton's Broc Barbaric [right] and Illaroo's Lachlan Thevenin enjoy a nice battle.

Two heavyweight Shoalhaven Football Association first grade teams went toe-to-toe on Saturday at Sharman Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.