Club in focus: Community group learns about Yumaro Nursery and Garden Centre

Members of the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club, at their monthly luncheon at Dunn Lewis Centre, got to learn about the Yumaro Nursery and Garden Centre.
The club's guest speaker was Debbie Lickley from Yumaro Nursery and Garden Centre.
Debbie is passionate about her work at Yumaro, located at 157 Warden Street Ulladulla, where serving people with disability is at the heart of its mission.
As a manager with a horticulture background, Debbie encourages and guides her team to use their creative hands to nurse and grow healthy plants.
She identifies and values the hidden talents from her team members while watching them getting their hands dirty under the sun.
Debbie described her workplace as beautiful chaos, where she witnessed some shy and cheeky team members grow into independent, kind and happy individuals.
Yumaro welcomes the community to visit their centre and get to know more about the centre.
After her talk, Debbie and her team offered a cup of succulents to each of the club members.
Many club members had good chats with Debbie's team before going home with encouraging thoughts.
Program Officers Wendy and Kerrie, during the meeting, reported the club's social gathering on June 6 June was well received. On that cold and rainy day, 14 members were welcomed to a cosy home for a slice and pizza event.
Stories and laughter were shared over homemade delights. Friendship bond was formed and strengthened by getting to know each other a bit more. A great time had by all.
Next month the members will meet on July 25 to celebrate Christmas in July. Bagz'n'Bitz by Nicky will offer a shopping opportunity. Any women wishing to know more about the club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 0419 101 682.
