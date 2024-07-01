Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Conservation group forced to play the waiting game

By Damian McGill
Updated July 2 2024 - 8:40am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association have been working hard to save what they say is a vital piece of land. Picture supplied
Members of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association have been working hard to save what they say is a vital piece of land. Picture supplied

A local conservation group hopes the delay in a decision on the future of the Manyana Special Conservation Reserve is good news.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.