Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bulldogs produce best effort of the season against the Gorillas

By Damian McGill
Updated July 2 2024 - 9:51am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs' Open Womens Tackle smashed the Gorillas 50-nil. Picture supplied
The Bulldogs' Open Womens Tackle smashed the Gorillas 50-nil. Picture supplied

Milton Ulladulla's win over Warilla Lake South Gorillas on Saturday rates as one of the team's best of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.