Bulldogs produce best effort of the season against the Gorillas

Milton Ulladulla's win over Warilla Lake South Gorillas on Saturday rates as one of the team's best of the season.
The Bulldogs, on Saturday [June 29] at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval, defeated Warilla Lake South Gorillas 26-20 in their Group Seven Rugby League first grade match.
Bulldogs' vice-captain, Riley Wooden, said the team showed a lot of resilience in the second half when the Gorillas were powering home.
"I would say it was one of our best efforts of the season," Wooden said.
"We knew Warilla was going to be hard to beat because they are always hard to beat."
The Bulldogs' resilience needed to strong when Kirren Roughley was sent to the sin bin in the second half for a professional foul.
The 12-men Bulldogs held strong despite being under pressure from Warilla.
Wooden said the Gorillas started strongly in the first half and held a two-try lead after 20 minutes.
The Bulldogs got back in the contest with a few tries of their own and things were tight at the halftime break.
The break was just what the Bulldogs needed and they took control in the second term.
"We came out firing in the second half and put on three tries within the first 15 minutes," Wooden said.
Wooden was making his return at hooker after spending a week on the sidelines after suffering a head knock.
He was happy with his return and said he felt good after the match.
The victory from the first-grade side capped off a great day for the Bulldogs.
Given it was Women's Appreciation round it was only fitting that the female team had huge wins.
The Bulldogs' Open Women's Tackle smashed the Gorillas 50-nil, the Ladies League Tag Division One team beat Warilia 42-4 and the Ladies League Tag Division 2 recorded a 42-nil victory over Lake South Gorillas.
Scores
First grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 26 (T. Wooden, B. Mackey, P. Thornton, K. Roughley, A. Dean tries M. Simington 3 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 20 (D. Nelson, J. Hoy, G. Rosewarn, D. Grant tries S. Hooper 2 goals).
Reserve Grade
Warilla Lake South Gorillas 12 (R. Kanj, J. Luke-Lidbury tries J. Maude 2 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 10 (H. Galea, J. Piekar tries H. Galea goal).
Under 18s
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 18 (K. Lynch 2, C. Lee tries K. Lynch 3 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 16 (K. Morris 2, D. Mundy-McGilvray tries J. Talbott 2 goals).
Open Women's Tackle
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 50 (O. Patterson 2, A. Brown 2, B. Anderson, C. Hatch, M. McFayden, B. Jones, S. Moreton-Stewart tries A. Fawcett 4 goals, T. Smede 3 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 0.
Ladies League Tag Division 1
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 42 (E. Murray 2, C. Seagrave 2, L. Brown, B. Anderson, C. Campbell, T. Vukovcan tries E. Murray 5 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 4 (K. Meurant try.
Ladies League Tag Division 2
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 42 (J. Barr 2, M. Gallagher 2, A. Lord, A. Montgomery, R. Percival, J. Perkins tries A. Fawcett 5 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 0.
