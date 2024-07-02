Street library encourages reading in Fishermans Paradise

Children in Fishermans Paradise are now doing some serious reading
The Fishermans Paradise Community Committee members, on Saturday June 29, joined local residents to celebrate a brand new artwork and announce the location of the village's Children's Street Library.
Their special guest was Gary Fishlock, who is a children's author and something of an expert on Australia's network of Street Libraries.
Gary began in March 2022 to visit Street Libraries, delivering copies of his books Mimpy and the Fainting Goat and Mimpy and the Karma Llama.
So far he has visited an amazing 1,076 street libraries in five states and the ACT.
Debbie Killian, host of the library and the artist responsible for the new sign, said the event was a success.
"Gary's a great supporter of street libraries and we have a lot of very active young readers so it's good to put 'Fishos' on the map," she said.
"Children of all ages are regulars, checking out the stock and bringing books to share with others.
"We even have some budding young writers in the community."
The library is in an old fridge which was donated by a local resident in 2018 and moved, set up and painted by a group of neighbours and friends in the village.
"The stock of books is maintained through donations and we have a big turnover," Debbie said.
The new mosaic and clay work sign was made by Debbie at Mad Cow Studio in Nowra.
