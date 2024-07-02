Upcoming event will focus on Narrawallee Beach dog access issue

Paws 4 Shoalhaven and PawsSupport extend an open invitation to anyone wanting to attend their upcoming dog access at Narrawallee Beach event.
Paws 4 Shoalhaven, in particular, has been fighting hard to stop Shoalhaven City Council's dog access at Narrawallee Beach plans.
People and their on-leash dogs are invited to attend an event this Sunday [July 7] from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at Matron Porter Drive Reserve to talk about the issue.
There will be prizes for best-dressed dog and best placard. Humans are asked to wear something blue.
The issue has been brewing for sometime with Paws 4 Shoalhaven saying dog walkers would be severely disadvantaged under the proposed guidelines.
Shoalhaven City as the matter developed wanted to provide the opportunity for everyone to be involved in the decision-making process and "welcomed robust and considered conversations about the proposed permanent dog off-leash arrangements at Narrawallee Beach".
Council recently hosted an online community information session to answer some of the questions it received about the proposal during the recent community consultation campaign.
Some residents said the online session did not provide them with the information they wanted.
Meanwhile, the number of people who took part in the consultation process shows the interest the community has in the Narrawallee Beach dog access issue.
More than 650 surveys and 100 written submissions were provided to Shoalhaven City Council during the four weeks of community consultation into the proposed dog access arrangements.
The broad range of feedback provided by the community about the proposed dog access arrangements at Narrawallee Beach is now being reviewed ahead of a report that will go to council this month [July].
