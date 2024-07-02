Awards and leadership change among highlights at Rotary event

Awards, presentations and a passing of the guard are always the highlights at a Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla changeover event.
Rotarians and their guests recently gathered at the Dunn and Lewis Centre to participate and enjoy the traditional changeover event.
Outgoing president Bernard Jones passed on the president's "collar" to incoming president Ed Zonneveldt.
President Ed presented Bernard with the traditional gavel/stand and then presented Jane Jones with a flower bouquet.
President Ed also introduced his board - which is Geoff Johns, Wayne Fry, Yvonne Young. Craig Saunders, Bernard Jones, Craig Cameron, Issa Shalhoub and Tim Trescowthick.
President Ed is looking forward to his term as president.
"I want to help the town and community," he said about what he wanted to achieve.
He comes into the role with some new ideas, but he also wants to make sure the group's traditions are kept.
President Ed has been a member of the club for nine years and sees the leadership role as a way to get involved and assist the community more actively.
He said joining a group like the Rotary Club was a perfect way to get involved in the community.
To find out more about the local Rotary Club head to https://www.facebook.com/rotarymiltonulladulla
Meanwhile, some exciting award announcements were made on the night and the outgoing president received one.
Area Governor Haseena Twiddle, presented Bernard Smith with the 'District 9705 Area 6 'Rotarian Of The Year' award.
Bernard presented Louise Garrett with club's 'Rotarian Of The Year' award.
Louise is at the front desk weekly and runs the Blessing of the Fleet Ball.
Geoff Johns presented Simon Brown and Ian Tibbles with a Certificate of Appreciation for their hard work, help, always volunteering, and commitment to the Community Service and Service Above Self portfolios.
Bernard then awarded the 'Max Bayliss Award' to past president Leonie Smith, for her involvement with many local organisations.
He also presented John Pitt, President of the Ulladulla District Community Resources Centre, with a donation of $10,000.
The funds will be used for an active intervention counsellor [$6000] which is their suicide prevention program, and $4000 to go to the Community Chest to allow them to continue the vital support role they play in our community.
State member for the South Coast Liza Butler attended the event and the group would like to thank Gayle Dunn and the staff for a delicious meal and for setting up the function room.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.