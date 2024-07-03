Ulladulla based pharmacist will look to assist people reduce vape usage

An Ulladulla-based pharmacist believes chemists can play a positive part in trying to reduce and control vape usage.
His thoughts come after changes passed in Federal Parliament recently which mean vapes will only be able to be sold at pharmacies.
The new changes come into effect from July 1 and Beachside Pharmacy's [Capital Chemist Group] Managing Pharmacist, Jeff Soo, is looking at the positive side of the regulations.
He sees the new regulations as a chance to help people with health-related vape matters.
"I believe pharmacies can play a positive part in trying to reduce and control vape use," he said.
"The main challenge will be helping people deal with addiction, overuse and withdrawal from the products.
"The restriction of access for kids yet to start vapes is good, but those who are already dependent on vapes will be the main health challenge."
Under the reforms pharmacists will be able to sell vapes with limited nicotine content over the counter, once they have a discussion with a person about health harms and confirm they're over 18-years-of-age.
Vapes will only be sold in plain packaging and without flavouring under the reforms, to protect children.
People under 18 will need a prescription to buy vapes.
While the vaping laws are federal legislation, they will be enforced by state and territory police.
"Almost every month, we are gathering new evidence about the harms that vaping is causing to young lungs, the harms, particularly that nicotine addiction is causing to the mental health of young Australians," Federal Health Minister Mark Butler recently said.
"Most insidiously, we know this is a gateway to cigarettes, and that was the intention of big tobacco."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.