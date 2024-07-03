Ulladulla Netball Association puts funds to good use

THE Ulladulla and District Netball Association has put the money it received from a major business to great use.
The association, almost a year on after being named a recipient of the 2023 Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants and winning an $8,000 grant, has shared what they had done with the money.
The club's aim has been to focus on updating resources for training and playing, whilst encouraging healthy, active lifestyles.
The grant money has enabled the club to:
The Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants is now open for 2024.
Clubs and associations with a Woolworths NetSetGO centre across the country are encouraged to apply via the website pickfreshplayfresh.com.au, with applications now open until July 7.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/ulladullanetball to learn more about netball in the Ulladulla area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.