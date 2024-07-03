Hospital auxiliary continues to support the community

Members of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary continue to do a great job when it comes to raising money to support community
The auxiliary volunteers, through their fundraising effort for 2023/24 financial year, purchased over $101,664.00 worth of equipment for the Milton Ulladulla Hospital.
The equipment includes:
Auxiliary members also agreed to raise funds and contribute 50 per cent of the purchase of 28 new televisions to the value of $21642.50.
At one point, only three televisions were working in the hospital.
Auxiliary members believe it's important for patients to have access to television while in hospital.
Not all the auxiliary's funds went to "big ticket items" as money went to such items as $190.00 for emergency department patient care kits, or $1254.00 for parallel bars for the physiotherapy department patients.
"We thank our generous and supportive community for your donations, purchasing goodies at our street stalls and raffles," the auxiliary said in a statement.
"We cannot do this without your ongoing support for the benefit of our community and our local hospital."
The auxiliary is currently working with the hospital's management team on the 2024 - 2025 wish list.
2023 was a great year for the group with an award win and 90th birthday celebrations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.