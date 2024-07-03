Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hospital auxiliary continues to support the community

By Staff Reporter
July 3 2024 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Gibson [Deputy Director of Nursing and Midwifery], Ucki Dean [Auxiliary Treasurer], Sarah Smith [Nurse Unit Manager Milton Ulladulla Hospital]l, Stuart Emslie [Operations Manager/ Director of Nursing and Midwifery], Judy Bond [Auxiliary President], Michael Wells [Clinical Nurse Educator], Kate Rejc [Clinical Nurse Educator] and Bronwynne Chislom [Clinical Nurse Educator]. Picture supplied
Danielle Gibson [Deputy Director of Nursing and Midwifery], Ucki Dean [Auxiliary Treasurer], Sarah Smith [Nurse Unit Manager Milton Ulladulla Hospital]l, Stuart Emslie [Operations Manager/ Director of Nursing and Midwifery], Judy Bond [Auxiliary President], Michael Wells [Clinical Nurse Educator], Kate Rejc [Clinical Nurse Educator] and Bronwynne Chislom [Clinical Nurse Educator]. Picture supplied

Members of the Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary continue to do a great job when it comes to raising money to support community

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.