Ulladulla SES continues its "be prepared" message

Volunteers from the Ulladulla SES, when it comes to the need to be prepared for the area's ongoing spate of heavy rainfall, don't care if they sound repetitive.
More rain is expected to continue over the next few days and the Ulladulla SES is once again advising people to be prepared.
Sand and sandbags are available at the Telstra Tower at Lake Conjola and Beach Street Carpark, Lake Tabourie.
If you need sand or sandbags in town call 132 500 and someone will meet you at Camden Street, Ulladulla Headquarters
With saturated soil and gusty winds, at times, trees are vulnerable and may fall - so once again the SES says to be careful.
The quick and helpful advice is:
If you need SES emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening. Stay safe.
All lakes are open and so far, showing tidal patterns but could flood if significant falls occur.
Ulladulla, 37mm Lake Conjola, 35mm Willinga Lake, 26mm Burrill Lake, 15mm at Morton and 19mm at George Boyd Lookout have all recorded heavy rainfalls recently.
