Panthers are determined to keep on winning

Positions on the Shoalhaven Football Association's first-grade ladder mean nothing to the Milton Ulladulla men's team.
The Panthers will be treating Saturday's match against second last placed Sussex Inlet, at the Thompson Street Sporting Complex, in the same way it did against top-placed Illaroo last weekend.
"Our focus will be on bringing the same focus and energy that we took into Illaroo, into this match against Sussex," Milton coach Nick Palagyi said.
"We won't change anything in any major way, but we want to continue to build on last weekend's performance and use that as our new standard."
The weather may intervene, however, if the region gets hit with more heavy rain and both teams may get an unscheduled rest.
The Panthers' selection panel will be naming their best available team for Saturday's match - nobody will be rested.
Sussex with 13 points is coming second last, while Milton with 23 points is now challenging Illaroo for the top spot on the ladder.
Illaroo leads the way with 26 competition points and on Saturday plays St Georges Basin.
Sussex always plays its best at home and would like nothing better than to record its third win of the season at the visitor's expense.
Earlier in the season, the Panthers recorded their first win of the Shoalhaven Football Association's first-grade competition last weekend by defeating Sussex Inlet 6-nil.
