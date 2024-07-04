Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hardy field of golfers tees off despite the inclement weather

By Staff Reporter
Updated July 4 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left - John Zamin third, the winner Ron Sweaney and Paul Pfeiffer second. Picture supplied
From left - John Zamin third, the winner Ron Sweaney and Paul Pfeiffer second. Picture supplied

A hardy field of Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members did not let the poor weather stop them from playing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.