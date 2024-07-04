Hardy field of golfers tees off despite the inclement weather

A hardy field of Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club members did not let the poor weather stop them from playing.
Due to the inclement weather, the field was reduced to 33 Beachside Veteran golfers yesterday [Wednesday, July 3].
They played a Stableford Event for the July Monthly Medal and the day's winner was Ron Sweaney with a score of 20 points.
Second place went to Paul Pfeiffer who scored 19 points, in a count-back from third placed John Zamin.
Nearest the pins were awarded to John Zamin on the third, Bill Stables on the sixth, Peter Geach on the eighth, and Alan Edwards on the ninth, while balls were given out to 15 points.
The wildcard was not won so jack-pots to four balls next Wednesday [July 10] when golfers will play a single-stroke event.
