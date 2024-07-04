Students at Ulladulla Public enjoy a fun and busy term

Term two at Ulladulla Public School has been packed full of education, activity and fun.
Here is a rundown of what the students, teachers, staff and wider school community have been up to of late.
AFL Auskick
The students in infants had a great time with AFL Auskick learning new ball skills.
Thank you to AFL Auskick for coming to school and teaching the infant students new skills.
The kindergarten students, in the meantime, have been learning all about patterns in mathematics and in our environment.
Netball NSW Schools Cup
Ulladulla Public's netball team headed to Broulee for the Netball NSW Schools Cup.
It was an action-packed day, with our team playing six games.
It was the side's first time playing as a team and we came very close to some victories.
Ulladulla's centre-court worked hard to get the ball down the court with some excellent intercepts. The shooters played well passing the ball around the circle to get the right aim.
Ulladulla's fearless defensive team worked tirelessly and got lots of rebounds.
The day enhanced our netball skills and teamwork in readiness for the PSSA competition.
Regional Swimming Carnival
Congratulations to all the Ulladulla Public School's swimmers representing Eurobodalla recently in Dapto.
Ulladulla Public would like to congratulate all the swimmers who received placings.
By all accounts, it was a wonderful day - the school is proud of you all.
PSSA Boys Cricket
The PSSA Boys Cricket side played Milton in a derby at Lighthouse Oval.
It was an excellent match that went down to the very last over.
The Ulladulla boys showed how much they have improved over such a short time. Well done; you made your school proud.
Regional Cross Country
Ulladulla had 17 students who competed in the Regional Cross Country.
Parents and spectators have praised the team's incredible perseverance and outstanding sportsmanship.
Rugby League
Ulladulla Public is extremely proud of its rugby league team who played really well, recording a strong win against Batemans Bay before going down in a golden point nailbiter against Milton.
The team improved throughout the day and celebrated when teammates scored their first tries ever, made great tackles and carried the ball up for some hard runs.
The team also had the pleasure of meeting Gary Jack, the former Australian and NSW player. What a great day!
Crazy Hair and Sock Day
Ulladulla Public saw some crazy hairstyles and sock combinations at the Student Representative Council's fundraiser which raised funds that were spent on playground activities for our students.
Mobile Dental Visit
Teachers notice all the happy smiles from the students at the school after a dentist's visit.
In the classroom
K-6E showcased their augmented reality sandbox, a piece of technology that transforms the classroom into an immersive learning environment.
In geography studies, students get to manipulate the sand to create various landscapes and geographical features.
Real-time topographic and environmental changes are projected onto the surface, making abstract concepts tangible and visually compelling.
Primary Athletics Carnival
The primary students had a blast at the school's athletics carnival.
They cheered each other on while fiercely competing in various events.
The atmosphere was electric with a mix of camaraderie and house spirit.
It was a close call but in the end, the mighty Sea Hawks were declared 2024 house champions in athletics.
Well done to all students on competing and stepping up and supporting your house.
Thank you to our fantastic staff who spent countless hours of overtime setting up and packing up these events.
A huge shout out to our wonderful Parents and Citizens and sponsor, Leisure Pools South Coast, for their support with the barbeque.
