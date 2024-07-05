Updated: Ground and day change for Bulldogs' NAIDOC Week match

The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' first-grade side is in for a tough test on the weekend.
The Bulldogs face one of the hardest Group Seven Rugby League opponents - the Gerringong Lions.
The match was to be played at Gerringong on Saturday but there is now a new venue and date.
The match will be played on Sunday, July 7 at Ron Costello Oval for a 1.15pm kick off.
The always consistently good Lions are in second place on the ladder with 18 points and last weekend Gerringong defeated the Stingrays of Shellharbour 34-4.
The match is part of Group Seven's NAIDOC Week and players will be wearing special jerseys to mark the occasion.
Bulldogs vice-captain Riley Wooden can't wait to wear the jersey.
"We had a collective effort in designing the jersey. We had all of the players from the girls and the boys make a design," he said.
"We have a few designs. So the white lines on our jersey is our journey, our individual journeys and we have lines and dots going to each one telling us how our journey's going and how we're all connected.
"We've also got our totems on here which all connect to our journey.
"It means a lot for the Bulldogs to be involved in NAIDOC Round and for me personally, it's a way I can represent my culture and represent my indigenous heritage through playing football."
The 2024 NAIDOC Week theme is "Keep The Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud". It [NAIDOC Week] recognises Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's culture, connection with Country, Community and Identity.
Group Seven operations manager Ashton Sims said this was a really important week in the Group Seven rugby league calendar.
"The Group Seven rugby league are really proud to have rich Indigenous and First Nations people history across the last 111 years of rugby league here on the South Coast," he said.
"This weekend is a fantastic way to honour our Fists Nations and Indigenous people that have made us into the competition that we are today.
"There are so many people, so many players, but also administrators and others involved in the game who have helped us to be in this strong position we are now.
"We want to make sure that we respect and honour those people during our special NAIDOC Round."
Sims said the NAIDOC Week initiative had continued to grow in recent years.
The Lions won the match 22-10 and the Bulldogs will be out to reverse this result.
