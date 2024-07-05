Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Updated: Ground and day change for Bulldogs' NAIDOC Week match

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 5 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from the Group Seven clubs joined together on Tuesday at Kiama Showground to officially launch NAIDOC Round. Picture by Robert Peet
Representatives from the Group Seven clubs joined together on Tuesday at Kiama Showground to officially launch NAIDOC Round. Picture by Robert Peet

The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' first-grade side is in for a tough test on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.