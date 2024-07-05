Lend your support and voice to Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival

Here is your chance to voice your support for the 2025 Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival.
The festival committee is hosting a karaoke fundraiser night to raise money for next year's festival.
The event will be held at Carlos Ristorante on Saturday, August 17 from 6pm to 10pm.
If you don't want to sing, then just gather up a group of friends to attend and support the festival in general.
Tickets available now from https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1253459
People, to make the night even more fun, can dress up as their favourite singers.
The committee wants to build upon this success and plans to make the 2025 event something special.
