James Morrison Quartet is ready to appear at the Milton Theatre

IF you are in the audience at the Milton Theatre when the James Morrison Quartet comes out to perform they will look you and others in the eye - then the music will start.
Led by the renowned entertainer James Morrison, the quartet won't have discussed the songs they will play.
They like to postpone their song choices until they touch an instrument on stage with the audience watching them.
By that point they will have an initial observation of the audience, they might have noticed it's an uncomfortably cold room, or some people may have given no reaction to their arrival on stage.
A decision on what song to play first is made from these early interactions.
Then the magic will start .......
The James Morrison Quartet will play two concerts in the Milton Theatre - on Saturday, July 20 at 8pm and a matinee on Sunday, July 21 from 2pm.
In James' band at Milton will be William Morrison [guitarist and singer], Harry Morrison [double acoustic bass] and Patrick Danao [drums].
William and Harry are James Morrison's sons and are highly-rated musicians in their own right.
The James Morrison Quartet is one of the world's most in-demand jazz ensembles.
James Morrison is known throughout the world for his sheer brilliance as a jazz musician and an all-round entertainer.
He has played with legends including Ray Brown, Dave Brubeck, Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, and Wynton Marsalis.
