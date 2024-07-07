Dedicated Red Cross volunteer rewarded for their efforts

A group of long-serving members of the Australian Red Cross recently received long service medals.
The medal presentations were made at the July meeting of the Milton Ulladulla and District Branch of Australian Red Cross and the long service awards were presented by Zone Representative Jenny Edwards.
Here is a rundown of Red Cross members who received long service awards.
Margaret Peppitt has been with the branch for over 20 years and received her "bar" for long service.
Margaret has been an active member of the branch - serving as president and leader of the emergency services team.
Margaret Bishell has been with the branch for 15 years and received her certificate of service for her work with the branch over those years.
Barbara Austin, Nivella Cleverly and John Cleverly received their 10 years of service medals and all members were appreciative of the service which these members have given to the branch over the years.
The Milton Ulladulla and District Branch's Annual General Meeting was held afterwards and Jenny Edwards conducted the elections of officers.
President/secretary is Gill Rolfe, treasurer Virginia Thomson and vice president/assistant secretary is Lesley Harper.
Many thanks to these volunteers for continuing in their roles for another year.
At the AGM it was noted that the Trauma Teddy Co-ordinator Jane Milovjevic had distributed over 1,440 hand-knitted Trauma Teddies to venues for the comfort of others.
Many thanks to all those who knit or complete these wonderful bears. For further information please contact Jane on 0417 062 007.
The branch will be holding a street stall outside Beachside Pharmacy on Saturday, July 13 from 8am - 3pm selling handmade items, preserves and plants.
Many thanks to those who contribute to the branch with donations.
For further information about the branch please contact President Gill Rolfe on 4454 0454.
