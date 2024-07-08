Volunteer group to keep bowling along following merger

The St Johns Park Bowling Club Group [SJPBC] knows an asset when it sees one.
The group recently merged with the Mollymook Bowling Club and there was one thing all parties wanted to keep.
This group of volunteers has been playing a vital role in keeping the club going.
Volunteer group spokesperson, Andrew Jarvis, explained how the group was formed and just why everyone connected with the merger wanted the volunteers to stay.
It all dates back to just before COVID-19 hit and the group, who are all bowlers, decided one of the club's walls needed to be painted.
COVID-19 hit and the group decided they would paint the entire club - inside and out.
They even got their hands some second-hand carpet to lay.
"Management had no problem with what we were doing," Andrew said.
Getting to do their work helped the group members get through what was going on in the world with COVID-19 - it was an important outlet for them.
Member David Harrison said the group talks about men's health-related issues.
He said if one of the blokes needed to talk about something then their weekly gatherings were a perfect place and time to mention it.
"It's not a topic [men's health] we raise all the time, but if it comes up people just talk about it," David said.
Group member Brian Thurecht said theirs was very much a "welfare club.'
"Most of our members are retirees - so it's about getting out and keeping an eye on each other," Brian said.
"It [the volunteer work group] is brilliant for me," is how all the lads sum up their experience, particularly during COVID-19
Then came part two of the group's role - after the situation with COVID-19 settled down.
"We had one grass green and one synthetic green. We took the grass green out which meant we did not really need a green keeper anymore," Andrew said.
"However, we did need someone to trim all the hedges and cut the grass - and all that sort of thing."
So the volunteers took charge and they now help with the maintenance of the club's grounds - free of cost.
"We have Jacks of all trades - people with different skills," Andrew said to describe how they all get in and play their roles
Some group members like taking care of the gardens, others like mowing lawns around the club and others chime in to do what repair work is needed.
They gather every Monday to do their volunteer work and on bowls days they help set up the "greens".
It was Andrew, on behalf of his mates, who made sure that it was stipulated in the memorandum of understanding that the group was maintained.
From the important social/welfare aspect to how much money they are saving the clubs were all reasons mentioned as to why the group needed to remain.
As mentioned, the SJPBC Group knows an asset when it sees one and was happy to support the Mollymook Garden and Bowling Green Volunteer Group.
Then there is the merger ......
"Best thing that has ever happened. It secures our future," Eric Woodburn said about the merger.
He added the merger means if the Mollymook Bowling Club needs things like new air conditioning they can look towards the SJPBC Group for financial support.
A chorus of "yes we are all 100 per cent happy with the merger" came from others present at the time.
They all see bright days ahead for the Mollymook Bowling Club.
