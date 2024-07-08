Narrawallee Beach dog access rally a success say event organisers

The coordinators of a public event held yesterday [Sunday, July 7] at Narrawallee Beach to highlight their concerns about dog access issues are happy with the attendance and support they received.
Yesterday's event was organised by Paws 4 Shoalhaven and group president, Richard Zuber, said given the cold and wet conditions the turnout was "fantastic".
It's estimated that 150 to 170 people and many dogs attended the event.
"Our aim was to give the issue wider exposure in the community," Mr Zuber said
He said another of the group's aims was to get the decision on the Narrawallee Beach dog access issue delayed until after September's Local Government elections.
The group wants the incoming councillors to look at the issue and decide.
Mayoral candidate, Councillor Patricia White, attended and spoke at yesterday's event.
Paws 4 Shoalhaven claims dog walkers will be severely disadvantaged if Shoalhaven City Council's latest recommendation to leave in place interim arrangements preventing dogs on leashes from accessing the beach from Surfers and Victor Avenues is adopted.
Mr Zuber said Paws 4 Shoalhaven was heartened by all the support - not only from yesterday but also by the comments on social media.
"This is just the start of the battle," he said to suggest that the Paws 4 Shoalhaven campaign was not going away.
Paws 4 Shoalhaven say the matter is creating physical, mental, environmental and congestion issues within the community.
Council's Director City Lifestyles, Jane Lewis, in a previous statement, said that the dogs on Narrawallee Beach had attracted a significant amount of interest across the Shoalhaven in recent years.
"Council needs to strike a balance between environmental protection and a range of other uses at this location," Ms Lewis said.
"Narrawallee is obviously a popular spot for dog owners, and we also need to consider young families and those people who simply want to sit back and relax without having to worry about unwanted interactions with dogs on the beach," she said.
"We are confident the proposed solution allows us to cater for all those uses with an acceptable impact on the local environment."
