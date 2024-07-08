Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bawley Point celebrates an Olympic connection

By Staff Reporter
Updated July 9 2024 - 8:40am, first published 8:34am
Jayden Brown and Quincy B at the Belgium Lier CDI 2024. Picture DigiShots
Willinga Park is thrilled to announce that Australian dressage rider Jayden Brown is on the Australian Olympic team.

