Bawley Point celebrates an Olympic connection

Willinga Park is thrilled to announce that Australian dressage rider Jayden Brown is on the Australian Olympic team.
In more good news he will ride Willinga Park-owned horse Quincy B at the Paris Olympic .
This exceptional achievement marks a significant milestone in Jayden's impressive career and highlights his dedication and talent in the sport of dressage.
"I couldn't be more excited about representing Australia at my first Olympics with Quincy B, a horse I have trained since he was three years old," he said.
"I'm incredibly grateful to Terry and Ginette Snow, Quincy's owners, who have supported this dream, and I could not have done it without them."
Jayden joined the Willinga Park Elite Athletes program alongside Eventer Hazel Shannon in early 2020 and has since made remarkable strides in his career.
His recent selection for the Paris 2024 Olympics is a testament to his hard work, commitment, and the support of the Willinga Park team.
Jayden, in May 2022, relocated to Great Britain to ensure optimal preparation for the 2022 World Dressage Championships and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
This strategic move aimed to maximize his training opportunities and enhance his chances of Olympic selection.
Jayden's journey in the dressage world has been nothing short of impressive.
He made headlines when he represented Australia at the 2008 Young Rider World Cup Final on Widelo and the 2013 World Young Horse Championships on San Andreas.
Between 2012 and 2016, Jayden made his CDI breakthrough aboard Furst Friedrich, competing at both small and big tour levels.
Willinga Park owner Terry Snow says he's strived to contribute to the Olympic sport of dressage by creating the best facilities in Australia, where riders of all levels can qualify for international standing.
"Willinga Park fully supports Australia's athletes across equestrian disciplines and future Australian Olympians," he says.
"We couldn't be more excited about Jayden's selection and cannot wait to see him perform on the world stage.
"The whole Willinga Park team is proud of Jayden Brown and his Olympic journey, and we congratulate him on this remarkable achievement.
"We are confident that Jayden and Quincy B will represent Australia and Willinga Park with distinction at the Paris 2024 Olympics."
Willinga Park is a premier equestrian facility focused on promoting excellence in the sport of dressage.
With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated effort to support top-tier riders, Willinga Park strives to elevate the standards of dressage in Australia and around the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.