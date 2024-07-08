Birthday plans for Mollymook's Mel Hardy - a born survivor

Mel Hardy is right to call herself a survivor.
The odds of the soon-to-be 90-year-old Mollymook resident living a long life were low when she was first born.
"When I was born my mother was told 'better the little thing die'," she said
Baby Mel was having difficulties breathing and when she was born in Wagga on July 19 1934 - humidicribs were not commonplace.
"That was the start of me - I was not even meant to be here and that was what has driven me all these years," Mrs Hardy said
"I was written off and that was when I was a baby."
From Wagga, she was taken back to the family's home in Tumbarumba and has since led a full and happy life.
Life is something Mrs Hardy has always lived to its fullest.
"My kids make me happy - I have a lovely family - all of them through to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They are just really beautiful people - all of them," the Mollymook resident said.
Her family and friends are planning a few events to mark the occasion.
Family dinners and celebrations in a local park are high among the plans.
She has seven children, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mrs Hardy laughs when explaining why there will be several birthday events - as many people want to help her celebrate.
The Mollymook resident is originally from Tumbarumba near Wagga but she was drawn to the coast after a few years living in Queanbeyan.
Mrs Hardy and her husband Dan left Tumbarumba in 1969 with their seven children and went to Queanbeyan before moving to the Ulladulla area in 1975.
"It was just beautiful," Mrs Hardy said, remembering the local area when she first arrived.
The late Mr Hardy owned a furniture shop in Milton and then relocated it to Ulladulla.
"We were both well known," Mrs Hardy who used to work in shoe shops in Milton and Ulladulla [Stylo's] said.
Mrs Hardy likes to share her love for reading with children.
She used to teach remedial reading locally and beforehand in Queanbeyan as well.
"I worked voluntarily at the school and for St Vincent de Paul," she said
She also recalls "beautiful Saturday nights" at a respite centre in Milton with disabled children who stayed at the facility.
"It was just a beautiful thing," she said about those Saturday nights.
Mr and Mrs Hardy lived in Milton first, then near the Ulladulla Harbour before moving to Mollymook.
"There were only three houses here [in the 1980's]," she said about the early days of living in Mollymook.
"I have enjoyed watching the area grow over the years."
Mrs Hardy is also a bowel cancer survivor - she was diagnosed some three years ago.
"I got through - a lot of others who had it did not," she said.
Mrs Hardy is just a bright and happy person.
"I have never drank or smoked," she said about a reason why she had lived so long.
She writes poetry, dabbles in art and calligraphy and has written family history books for her children.
"Keep going - don't just sit at home," is her advice to others in their "twilight years".
Mrs Hardy even took some meditation classes.
She said numbers, when it comes to age, were meaningless. So live life to the fullest is her advice.
Mrs Hardy also goes on regular walks with her friends
"I can still walk for miles," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.