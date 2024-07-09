Mollymook paddler looks forward to representing Australia

Chris Berry looks forward to paddling for Australia at a major international event.
The Mollymook Outriggers Club member is part of the Australian team preparing to compete in next month's IVF Va'a World Elite and Club Sprint Championship in Hilo, Hawai'i.
He is looking forward to being a member of the strong Australian team, which consists of 307 paddlers.
Chris, competition-wise, will be paddling with John Leard, Geoff Hunt, Pete Williams, Matt Spies and David Grubb.
"We are all early to mid-sixties. We have approximately 120 years combined of experience," he said.
The team has been training hard.
"Our team has not stopped since the end of the normal season that finished in late May," he said
"We train twice a week as a crew and then we paddle in single canoe two to three times each week."
The Hilo championships go from August 17 to August 23 and there will be 1950 paddlers competing in 572 races over the eight days.
The races range from 500m straight runs and 1000m runs that include four by 250m legs. Age groups are under 19 up to the platinum's which are 70 plus.
Chris said his team had been focused on race-day-like situations.
"With sprints - the 500m straight race is explosive, so no warning into the race and the 1000m has three lots of 180 degree turns so you win or lose on the turns. Our teams have been doing 10-12 turns each session with video sessions," he said.
The team is saving its best for the event and not training too hard.
"You can overdo it with training sessions as it places a great deal of stress on your body," Chris said.
"We have two others that won the gold in Samoa 2023 and all the others have competed at the highest level for many years so there is a great deal of experience and we have the will to win," he said
The Mollymook Outriggers Club member looks forward to wearing the green and gold.
"Any time you have the opportunity to represent your country is a true honour and fingers crossed that our team can stand on the dais with our hands on hearts knowing we have done our best," he said.
He is also looking forward to cheering other paddlers on.
"With sprints, the races are right near the beach so it is a great spectator sport, not like marathons that go out to sea then come back two hours later," he said.
"I'm looking forward to watching our other Aussie representative give it their all."
