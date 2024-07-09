Volunteers from Marine Rescue Ulladulla rescue stranded sailor

A lone sailor is now safe back on land thanks to Ulladulla's NSW Marine Rescue volunteers.
The sailor was safely returned to Ulladulla Harbour last night [Monday] after his 12-metre yacht suffered damaged boom controls while transiting south to Ulladulla.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski said the vessel struggled to make its way in light winds and a northerly current because of the damage.
"Our radio operators were keeping watch over the vessel which was Logged On. We proactively checked in with the skipper to ensure his welfare because of the slow speed he was travelling and his expected late arrival into harbour," Unit Commander Samulski said.
"At 5pm the skipper confirmed he was nine kilometres north of Ulladulla and three kilometres offshore and requested assistance to get to harbour."
A volunteer crew was immediately assembled and rescue vessel Ulladulla 30 was deployed.
"Ulladulla 30 reached the yacht at 6pm and took it under tow," Unit Commander Samulski said.
The vessel was towed to the entrance of Ulladulla Harbour before the skipper guided his yacht to the courtesy mooring area under the direction of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers at 6,40pm.
"The fatigued skipper was thankful to be in harbour and extremely grateful for the assistance provided by our volunteer radio operators and crew," Unit Commander Samulski said.
"This incident highlights the benefit of Logging On with Marine Rescue NSW and checking in with our radio operators regularly during a voyage.
"Because the skipper had Logged On it provided a safety net for him and allowed our radio operators to initiate a rapid response."
Boaters are encouraged to Log On with Marine Rescue NSW by using the free app or VHF Channel 16.
"It only takes a minute to log on and protect a life," Unit Commander Samulski said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer-based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.