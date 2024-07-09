Don Hearn's Cabins are still open - so come on down

Lexie Meyer's message to the people who love Don Hearn's Cabins is - "come on down".
She is still keeping the iconic Cunjurong Point cabins open as the waiting game with the Department of Planning and Environment continues.
She was told to pack her belongings and leave the iconic business she has been running for three decades.
"We now wish to advise that we are intending to issue you with a formal notice of termination on January 15 2024, which will provide you with a further 3 months to vacate the Property, being before Monday, April 15 2024," a letter she received early this year explained.
Since then - Lexie has fought to keep the cabins open and sent the department a detailed submission outlining her plans for the cabins' future and explaining why she should be allowed to stay.
The department is looking at Lexie's detailed submission and a response is expected next month [August].
So the stalemate continues and Lexie is unsure if she should take Christmas bookings.
However, there is nothing stopping people from making bookings now.
Lexie, since the news spread about the cabins' future, had received lots of support
"The support is still around," Lexi said.
One of her supporters is State Member for the South Coast Liza Bulter.
The petition is still open and closes on July 17. Go here to sign it.
