Milton Ulladulla ready to strike on "Super Saturday"

MILTON Ulladulla faces a tough Shoalhaven Football Association match on Saturday when it takes on Shoalhaven United.
United, at Lyrebird Park, is always hard to beat and these two men's first-grade teams would want to win as things on the competition table are tight.
The Panthers with 23 points are in second spot and United on 22 points is coming third.
It's also an important day for the host club and they would love to have success in all grades.
United is hosting a "Super Saturday [July 13] Indigenous Round" and five matches, including men's and women's first grade, will be played on the day.
The day starts at 11am with a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and traditional dances.
Milton coach, Nick Palagyi, knows that United will be hard to beat given the occasion and their spots on the ladder.
"United have been really solid both times we've played them this season so we're expecting another tough match," he said.
"They're a good side for sure, but we haven't been at our best on either of those occasions.
"So we're confident that if we show up with the right mindset we can come away with the result we need. "
The recent wet weather with matches being called off and grounds out of action means all teams have experienced frustration this season.
"The weather has presented plenty of challenges in terms of training arrangements, but we've managed to keep going with a mix of indoor and outdoor sessions," the Milton mentor said.
"It will be a very busy and interesting end to the season."
