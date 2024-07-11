Service offers Middle East veterans the chance to pause and remember

The Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch's Middle East Area of Operations Commemoration service is growing in popularity.
The sub-branch today [Thursday, July 11] held its second Middle East Day Memorial Service and the attendance was strong.
More people attended today's event than last year's inaugural service which pleased President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch Sean Phillips.
Mr Phillips thanked everyone for attending the event.
Guests came from all over the Shoalhaven and the Newtown RSL Sub Branch was also represented.
Guest speaker Jason Moon, who is currently a Sergeant Major in the Royal Australian Engineers Corps and served in Afghanistan in 2008 with Mr Phillips, said the service was important.
"This day allows us Middle Eastern Veterans time to pause and reflect on the job we did over there, the people we helped and most of all that we helped allow stability in the region for the time we were over there, something I know the people of Afghanistan appreciated," he said.
He talked about heat, dust and long exhausting days when over in Afghanistan.
"All I remember in between the bullets and the bombs going off every now and then was the camaraderie we all had as a team - some may say the Aussie Spirit came to the forefront," the guest speaker said.
"I can say the Australian soldiers' willingness to do anything to get the job done can't be underestimated and I think that is what sets us apart from anyone else. We also seem to do it with a laugh and take the Mickey out of each other."
Sergeant Major Moon presented the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch with a picture of an Australian flag from Baluchi Valley, Afghanistan.
